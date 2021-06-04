Credit: In the Know: Finds

Your kids will love catching fireflies, lizards and crabs with this fun light-up net

The Illuminet is a net with a built-in flashlight that kids can use to catch lizards, fireflies, crabs and other outdoor creatures.

It comes with an LED bracelet for extra safety and gives parents peace of mind while their kids are exploring outdoors!

Get one here: https://fave.co/33LaDOpOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.