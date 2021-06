Justine Bateman On Working With Brother Jason Bateman

Since starring in "Family Ties" in the early '80s, Justine Bateman has left acting to become a filmmaker.

While speaking to ET Canada's Sangita Patel, Bateman admits she's not a huge fan of directing her younger brother, Emmy Award-winning Jason Bateman.

Plus, she discusses her new book 'Face: One Square Foot of Skin', which examines the aggressive ways society reacts to the aging of women's faces.