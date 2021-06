LVCVA has announced that there will be epic fireworks show on the Fourth of July on the Las Vegas Strip.

Chance in the mountains.NEW AT MIDDAY---GET READY FOR AN EPICCELEBRATION!A 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKSSHOW IS COMING TO THE LAS VEGASSTRIP!THE LAS VEGAS CONVENTIONAND VISTORSAUTHORITY---REVEALINGINDEPENDENCE DAY PLANS THISMORNING.FIREWORKS WILL BE LAUNCHEDFROM 8 STRIP PROPERTIES ON THEFOURTH OF JULY AT 11:00 PML-V-C-V-A SAYS THE EVENTWILL ALSO DECLARE THE"ENTERTAINMENT CAPITOL OF THEWORLD"....COMPLETELY REOPEN.THE OCCASION MARKS THEFIRST TIME THE AGENCY HASPRESENTED A FIREWORKS SHOW ONTHE 4TH OF JULY.THE SHOW WILL FEATURE