Worcester Police Officer Drowns While Trying To Save A Child From Green Hill Pond

Witness say they initially heard screaming from three kids who were in need of rescuing after they were struggling in the water.
WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Worcester Chief Of Police Steven M. Sargent said both Familia and a 14-year-old boy drowned in Green Hill Pond on Friday.
A Worcester Police officer drowned trying to save a child from a pond. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.