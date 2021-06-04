Happy Birthday, Mark Wahlberg! (Saturday, June 5)

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971, and turns 50 years old today.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wahlberg was a member of the rap group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

He made his film debut in 'Renaissance Man' and later starred in the film, 'Fear.'.

Wahlberg received both Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his work on 'The Fighter.'.

He has also landed popular roles in 'Boogie Nights,' 'Ted,' 'Planet of the Apes' and more.

The actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

Wahlberg has executive produced multiple HBO series like 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Ballers.'.

The actor co-owns the Wahlbugers restaurant chain and starred in the reality series, 'Wahlburgers.'.

