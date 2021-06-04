Josh Duhamel Puts Abs On Display After 'Jupiter's Legacy' Cancellation

Josh Duhamel puts his abs on display while jokingly calling out Netflix for cancelling his show "Jupiter's Legacy" after just one season.
Plus, more of Friday’s best star snaps.
Josh Duhamel puts his abs on display while jokingly calling out Netflix for cancelling his show "Jupiter's Legacy" after just one season.
Plus, more of Friday’s best star snaps.
The actor posted a shirtless photo along with a jab at Netflix after fantasy series was axed after one season.
Josh Duhamel‘s new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy has been canceled by the streaming service, but he’s blessing fans with a..