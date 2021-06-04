Teaser: Relationships Get Real in David Makes Man

You can't live without surviving the past.
Get a sneak peek at Season 2 of 'David Makes Man,' returning to OWN on Tuesday, June 22, at 9/8c.
You can't live without surviving the past.
Get a sneak peek at Season 2 of 'David Makes Man,' returning to OWN on Tuesday, June 22, at 9/8c.
-I know what you about.You gonna enter your bougie ass to The Villelike you're the black saviorcoming down the mountain top to save us all.It's on.If my plead is right,I'm gonna be in the position to do some work.Your problem is you think you're owed something.-You were one of the good ones.-But I know you out there making a difference.