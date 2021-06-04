A Metropolitan Police chief has said he is “concerned” over recent violence in London, but said the force is “ready” to tackle future incidents ahead of further lockdown easing.Superintendent Tom Naughton, of the Violent Crime Taskforce, said the Met had the resources and capabilities to deal with such incidents and officers would “bear down on high harm offences”.
Met Police chief says force is ready to tackle future violent incidents
