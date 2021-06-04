Indiana man slowly gains the trust of wild robins by feeding them mealworms

He started out by flicking the worms across the yard to the birds 15 feet away.

Over the past several weeks, Nick has been feeding mealworms to the robins in his front yard in Indiana.

Over time they slowly became more and more comfortable with him, coming closer and closer each day.

Now, they will eat right out of his fingers and will sometimes even sit in his hand in this clip from May 4.