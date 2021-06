West Oso ISD Superintendent Garcia named 2021 Region 2 Superintendent of the Year

OUR WEBSITE, KRISTV.COM.IN CORPUS CHRISTI, JAVIER GUERRAKRIS 6 NEWS.HAPPENING NOW - A BIG HONOR FORWEST OSO SUPERINTENDENT CONRADOGARCIA - NAMED THE EDUCATIONSERVICE CENTER REGION TWOSUPERINTENDENT OF THE YEAR.{***VO**}OFFICIALS CHOSE SUPERINTENDENTGARCIA FOR THE LEADERSHIP SKILLSHE SHOWED - IN GUIDING WEST OSOTHROUGH SOME DIFFICULT MOMENTS.{***WIPE**}{***SOT FULL**}CONRADO GARCIA/WOISDSUPERINTENDENT And I’m honoredand this recognition is not somuch about me its about west osoISD the changes that we’ve madethe community has supported thestudents have answered it well.{***VO**}answered it well.students have answered it well.{***VO**}THE WINNER OF THE TE