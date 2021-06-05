Room 9 Movie (2021)

Room 9 Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Long ago, Room 9 of the Johnson/Bedford Inn, located in a remote small town, was the site of a gruesome double murder.

Decades later, with the town terrorized once again by a string of bloody ritual killings, a mysterious woman named Star arrives to investigate and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn’s slayings.

Is she connected to the killings…or the inn’s next victim?

In theaters and on DVD July 20th - Michael Berryman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brian Anthony Wilson