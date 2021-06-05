So Long Billie (Pompei) Movie

So Long Billie (Pompei) Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jimmy is about to become a man.

Turning 13 in a deserted region in France without a father around means he looks up to his older brother Victor (Aliocha Schneider - Closet Monster, Netflix's Vampires) and their mentor Toxou.

They scrape by on ripping off tourists, digging for ancient artifacts, and charging their younger friends to watch them have sex.

Everything changes with the sudden arrival of the troubled Billie (Garance Marillier - Raw).

Victor and her fall passionately in love which leaves Jimmy and the rest of the gang wondering what will happen to them if he leaves.

A film infused with the spirit of Pasolini and taking place in a harsh yet beautiful landscape reminiscent of Malick, directors Anna Falguères and John Shank take us on a twilight-fueled journey to the dark side of coming-of-age.