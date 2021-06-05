Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, June 7, 2021

Bomb threat at Austin airport strands travelers

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 2 views
Bomb threat at Austin airport strands travelers
Bomb threat at Austin airport strands travelers

Passengers stood in a long line at TSA security checkpoints at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas on Friday, June 4 when authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Passengers stood in a long line at TSA security checkpoints at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas on Friday, June 4 when authorities investigated a bomb threat.

A port of the baggage claim area was blocked off during the investigation.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @1800HOTDAD.

Explore