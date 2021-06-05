Passengers stood in a long line at TSA security checkpoints at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Texas on Friday, June 4 when authorities investigated a bomb threat.
Bomb threat at Austin airport strands travelers
A port of the baggage claim area was blocked off during the investigation.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @1800HOTDAD.