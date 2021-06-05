Beirut blast victims remembered with portrait vigil on 10-month anniversary

People in Beirut, Lebanon held a vigil on Friday, June 4 for the victims of the catastrophic blast on August 4, 2020.

Ten months after the explosion, it is still not known what triggered an initial fire at the warehouse that led to the deadly blast.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Matthieu Karam.