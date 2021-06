The end of globalization (and the beginning of something new) | Mike O'Sullivan

"Globalization is on its deathbed," says economist Mike O'Sullivan.

The question now is: What's next?

Tracing the historical successes and failures of globalization, O'Sullivan forecasts a new world order where countries come together over shared values rather than geography.

Learn how big regional powers like the United States and China will be driven by distinct ways of governing trade, technology and people -- while smaller nations will forge new alliances to solve problems.