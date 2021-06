Paddleboats and kayak rentals return to Atascadero Lake

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER...PADDLE BOAT AND KAYAKRENTALS ARE BACK AT THEATASCADERO LAKE.AFTER BEING CLOSED SINCE THESTART OF THE PANDEMIC...AND NOW UNDER NEWOWNERSHIP..."MR.PUTTERS BOATHOUSE" IS OPENFRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY FROM10 A-M TO 6 P-M.HOUR-LONG RENTALS ARE TENDOLLARS FOR AGES 10 AND UP.FIVE BUCKS FOR AGES 2 TO 9.AND.

THOSE 2 AND UNDER AREFREE."IT’S REALLY FUN.THE LAKE IS HUGE.THERE’S A LOTTO DO.IT’S GREAT TO COME OUT WITHFRIENDS ORFAMILY.IT’S A GOOD ACTIVITY YOUKNOW AND YOUSUPPORT BUSINESSES AROUNDHERE SO THAT’S A GOODTHING."BESIDES RENTALS ON THELAKE...VISITORS CAN SLUICE FORGEMSTONES.SOMETIME THIS SUMMER..THEY’LLALSO HAVE FOUR WHEEL...SURREYBIKES FOR RENT.