California State Parks closes portion of San Simeon Pier

SINCE 19-57 THE SAN SIMEONPIERHAS BEEN AN OUTLOOK TOCALIFORNIA’S PRISTINE COASTLINE FOR FOR VISITORS ANDLOCALS.HOWEVER, DURING THIS YEAR,ONE LOCAL NORTH COASTRESIDENT TOLD KSBY ABOUT THECONCERNS HE HAD OVER THEPIER’SSTRUCTURE.JEFF WALTERS, A NORTH COASTRESIDENT, FREQUENTS THEPIER AND SAYS IT’S BEENNEARINGDISREPAIR FOR YEARS NOW...MOST RECENTLY, HE BECAMEMORE CONCERNED ABOUT THESTATUS OF THE PIER WHEN HENOTICED WHAT LOOKED TO BE APYLON FROM THE PIER FLOATINGIN THE WATER...ANDONE THAT WASHED ASHORE."IT CREATES NOT ONLY AHAZARD TO PEOPLE, BUT IT’S AREAL SAD TO LOSE AN ASSETLIKE THATTHROUGH NEGLECT.DAN FALAT, DISTRICTSUPERINTENDENT OF STATEPARKSAYS THE PIER WAS LASTASSESSED A FEW YEARS AGO.THROUGH KSBY’S INQUIRIES,FALAT SAYS CONSULTANTS ANDENGINEERS OUTSIDE OFCALIFORNIA STATE PARKS HAVESINCE PERFORMED ANASSESSMENT OFTHE PIER.HE SAYS ONE SIDE OF THE PIERAPPEARED TO BE SAGGING...WHICHHAS PROMPTED A PARTIALCLOSURE AT THE END OF THEPIER."WE"RE TRYING TO SCHEDULE AFULLASSESSMENT OF WHAT THE PIERSTATUS IS ANDBEING TO GET A NEWTIMELINES, A REVISEDPLAN OF WHAT CURRENTLY ISOCCURING AND THEN AREVISED PLAN OF HOW WE GO TOFIX IT.FALAT SAYS THERE ACURRENTLY NO PLANS TO CLOSETHE ENTIRE PIER AT THISTIME.HOWEVER, THE PORTION OF THEPIER THAT IS FENCED OFF WILLREMAIN CLOSED WHILE STATEPARKS AND ENGINEERS WORK TOADDRESS THE STRUCTURALISSUES OF THE PIER.KSBY WILL CONTINUE TOFOLLOW THESE DEVELOPMENTSAND UPDATES WILL BE POSTEDAT KSBY DOT COM.