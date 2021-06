Bengals avoid elimination, force winner-takes-all game three

ALICE UE BASEBALL HAS SIXNATIONAL TITLES THE BANGLES AREJUST TWO WINS AWAY FROM ASEVENTH BUT A LOSS AWAY FROM AGAME OVER SCREEN THE BENGALS HADCRUISE IN THROUGH ITS FIRSTTHREE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES GAME,BUT RAINED, WELL BUZZ SAW LASTNIGHT AGAINST WESTERN OKLAHOMASTATE THE WIN MOVING THEPIONEERS WITHIN A WIN OF ATITLE.IS EFFECTIVELY AT BEST OFTHREE-GAME SERIES GAME TWOTONIGHT, THESE TWO TEAMS TRADEDRUNS IN THE FIRST TWO INNINGS,BUT A FIVE SPOT IN THE THIRDGAVE THE BENGALS MOMENTUM THATIN THE 7TH OF EIGHT TWO, THAT’SPEYTON LEJEUNE WITH A LONG LONGSACK FLY SO LSU-E GOES UP NINETO TWO AND THAT WAS PLENTY OFCUSHION FOR JERRY COUCH.THE BENGALS ACE GOES SEVEN FULLHERE.AND THIS IS ONE OF HIS TWOSTRIKEOUTS FOR HIS 12TH WIN OFTHE SEASON LSUI WINNING 12 TO 3THAT FORCES DECISIVE.