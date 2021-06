Dalmatian Pelicans live on Lake Skadar in Montenegro: Watch the video | Oneindia News

The rare Dalmatian Pelicans live on Lake Skadar in Montenegro.

It’s one of the species’ last remaining refuge in Europe.

Nature conservation and sustainable tourism are now giving them a chance of survival.

