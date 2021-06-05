Could you be queen for a day? 5 weird rules royals must follow

Being part of the British royal family means more than just wearing glittering tiaras and attending fancy dinners, the monarch plays an important part in the life of the nation.As it is such a prestigious title, there are rules the royals must follow to preserve their image.Often these are rules that have been followed by monarchs for hundreds of years, but that doesn’t mean they don’t seem entirely bizarre in today’s world - here are five of those odd rules…