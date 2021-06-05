MS Silja Europa luxury cruise ship houses 1,000 officers for G7 Summit in Cornwall

It has been hired to accommodate officers during the G7 conference held in Cornwall.

This clip shows the luxury cruise ship MS Silja Europa.

It's one of the largest cruise ferries in the world and has a capacity for more than 3,000 passengers.

The vessel, moored in Falmouth, will house around 1,000 police officers involved in providing security at the G7 summit.

The footage has been filmed today (June 5).