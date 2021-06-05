Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 5, 2021

MS Silja Europa luxury cruise ship houses 1,000 officers for G7 Summit in Cornwall

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:59s 0 shares 1 views
MS Silja Europa luxury cruise ship houses 1,000 officers for G7 Summit in Cornwall
MS Silja Europa luxury cruise ship houses 1,000 officers for G7 Summit in Cornwall

This clip shows the luxury cruise ship MS Silja Europa.

It has been hired to accommodate officers during the G7 conference held in Cornwall.

This clip shows the luxury cruise ship MS Silja Europa.

It has been hired to accommodate officers during the G7 conference held in Cornwall.

It's one of the largest cruise ferries in the world and has a capacity for more than 3,000 passengers.

The vessel, moored in Falmouth, will house around 1,000 police officers involved in providing security at the G7 summit.

The footage has been filmed today (June 5).

Explore