This clip shows students at the University of Hong Kong gathering around the Pillar of Shame, an 8-meter sculpture built in 1997 to commemorate the Tiananmen Square protests.

Despite authorities' restrictions, dozens took part in the vigil.

For the second year in a row, the Hong Kong government has banned the annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park.

This footage was filmed and produced on June 4.