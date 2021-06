Rakhi Sawant urges Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra to reunite

Rakhi Sawant has shared a message for Karan Mehra.

She has urged them to get back together.

Karan Mehra has been accused by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, of having an affair, taking her jewelry and beating her up.

