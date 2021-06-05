Yami Gautam ties the knot with 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar
Actress Yami Gautam announced on Friday that she has tied the knot with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

The actress on Saturday shared pics from her mehendi ceremony.

