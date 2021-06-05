Meet daredevil 'electric man' who baffles bystanders by connecting live wire with bare hands

Abdul Aziz, 35, a Power Development Department's lineman from India, has gained recognition for his bizarre ability to connect live wires by withstanding a mind-boggling 11,000 volts passing through hi

Abdul Aziz, 35, a Power Development Department's lineman from India, has gained recognition for his bizarre ability to connect live wires by withstanding a mind-boggling 11,000 volts passing through his body.

In the clip, Aziz is seen connecting cables with his bare hands, despite having a pair of pliers nearby.

Bystanders are shocked.

Aziz discovered his unusual skill when he tried to repair a kitchen heater, when touching the coil he was surprised to find that he didn’t receive a shock.

He said: "I believe this is from Almighty Allah.

I don’t ever feel it will harm me".

Thanks to his ability, Aziz can help locals and provide electricity to different villages in the harshest winters.

“I feel privileged to serve the public.

I have never turned down calls for help".

The clip was filmed in the Nesbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Every year in Kashmir nearly a dozen of linemen die due to the electric shocks either by repairing wires or fixing the poles.