Long queues to get on London Eye and boats as Londoners enjoy 14-day heatwave

In this clip, people enjoy the weekend heatwave in the area of South Bank, London.

Crowds are seeing walking beside the River Thames and queueing in front of the London Eye observation wheel, as well as the boat piers.

London is now hit by a heatwave, which is supposed to last 14 days.

The footage has been filmed today (June 5).