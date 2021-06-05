Egypt's engineering team begins rebuilding Gaza from Al-Shorouk Tower

In this clip, an excavator clears rubble from the area surrounding Al-Shorouk Tower, in Gaza.

In this clip, an excavator clears rubble from the area surrounding Al-Shorouk Tower, in Gaza.

The building, which housed local and international news agencies, was recently hit and destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

The Egyptian Government sent excavators and bulldozers to the Gaza Strip to begin a reconstruction process inside the Palestinian enclave.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has recently announced that Egypt will allocate 500 million dollars for rebuilding efforts.

On May 21, Egypt mediated talks between Israel and Hamas, to end the escalation of violence.