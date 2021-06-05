Skip to main content
Students build waiter robot to minimise contact during COVID-19 pandemic

Indonesian students have invented a waiter robot that safely delivers meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the cafeteria receives an order from its customers, the robot delivers food and drinks to the table and then heads back to the kitchen.

This invention strongly minimises contact between workers and guests.

The students who created the robot are currently enrolled at the School of Diniyyah Puteri Padang Panjang.

