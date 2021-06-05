Palestinian barber sets up hair salon on ruins of his old business, destroyed by airstrikes

Mohammed El-Sayed, 35, lost his business during the recent Israeli airstrikes.

This heartwarming clip shows a barber setting up an improvised hair salon on the rubbles of Gaza.

His barbershop was housed in a 14-year building that was bombarded.

El-Sayed hasn't lost hope, despite the violence that has left at least 58,000 Palestinians homeless, according to the UN.

He decided to re-open his business in the same area, on its rubbles.

He said: "My customers phoned me many times to reopen the barbershop here on the rubbles.

So I decided to bring my mirror and my equipment since all my customers are from this neighborhood".

In the clip, El-Sayed cuts a boy's hair.

The child looks very happy about his new look and his curious friends attend the scene.