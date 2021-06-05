Palestinian barber sets up hair salon on ruins of his old business, destroyed by airstrikes

This heartwarming clip shows a barber setting up an improvised hair salon on the rubbles of Gaza.
Mohammed El-Sayed, 35, lost his business during the recent Israeli airstrikes.
This heartwarming clip shows a barber setting up an improvised hair salon on the rubbles of Gaza.
Mohammed El-Sayed, 35, lost his business during the recent Israeli airstrikes.
This heartwarming clip shows a barber setting up an improvised hair salon on the rubbles of Gaza.
Mohammed El-Sayed, 35, lost his business during the recent Israeli airstrikes.
His barbershop was housed in a 14-year building that was bombarded.
El-Sayed hasn't lost hope, despite the violence that has left at least 58,000 Palestinians homeless, according to the UN.
He decided to re-open his business in the same area, on its rubbles.
He said: "My customers phoned me many times to reopen the barbershop here on the rubbles.
So I decided to bring my mirror and my equipment since all my customers are from this neighborhood".
In the clip, El-Sayed cuts a boy's hair.
The child looks very happy about his new look and his curious friends attend the scene.