Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Clashes between police and protesters continue in Bogotá

Clashes with the police continue in Bogotá, Colombia.

Demonstrators took to the streets to protest against police brutality in the country.

Hundreds of mass protests have so far taken place in Colombia.

They erupted over a month ago over tax reform.

Now, the demonstrations' focus is also on social issues including inequality and unemployment.

