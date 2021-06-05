Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, June 7, 2021

First open house held for St. Jude Dream Home

Credit: KATC - Arcadiana
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
First open house held for St. Jude Dream Home
First open house held for St. Jude Dream Home

NEWSCAST.OPEN HOUSE WEEKENDS ARE UNDERWAYFOR THE SAINT JUDE DREAM HOME.THIS WEEKEND.GUESTS ARE TOURING THE BEAUTIFULHOME LOCATED ON SHADOW BEND INYOUNGSVILLE.IT’S THE FIRST DREAM HOMEOPENING SINCE 2019 IF YOU BUYYOUR TICKET NOW, YOU’LL ALSO BEENTERED TO WIN A $10,000 VISAGIFT CARD.VISIT KATC.COM SLASH SAINT JUDETO GET YOUR HUNDRED DOLLARTICKET.IT’S A BIG DEAL AND TO SUPPORTPEOPLE THAT DEAL WITH TYPES OFCANCERS AND THINGS LIKE THAT.IT’S IT’S ULTIMATELY A STRUGGLEFOR THOSE FAMILIES AND THISRAISES A LOT OF MONEY TO TO HELPTHEM OUT AND IT’S G

Advertisement

Related news coverage

14-year-old girl could be the UK's youngest PRO DJ - and is booked for a crowd of 30,000!

14-year-old girl could be the UK's youngest PRO DJ - and is booked for a crowd of 30,000!

SWNS STUDIO
The estate of Star Wars actor David Prowse is going on sale

The estate of Star Wars actor David Prowse is going on sale

SWNS STUDIO
Woman spent £10k turning her home into a pink palace

Woman spent £10k turning her home into a pink palace

SWNS STUDIO

Explore