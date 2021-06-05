First open house held for St. Jude Dream Home

NEWSCAST.OPEN HOUSE WEEKENDS ARE UNDERWAYFOR THE SAINT JUDE DREAM HOME.THIS WEEKEND.GUESTS ARE TOURING THE BEAUTIFULHOME LOCATED ON SHADOW BEND INYOUNGSVILLE.IT’S THE FIRST DREAM HOMEOPENING SINCE 2019 IF YOU BUYYOUR TICKET NOW, YOU’LL ALSO BEENTERED TO WIN A $10,000 VISAGIFT CARD.VISIT KATC.COM SLASH SAINT JUDETO GET YOUR HUNDRED DOLLARTICKET.IT’S A BIG DEAL AND TO SUPPORTPEOPLE THAT DEAL WITH TYPES OFCANCERS AND THINGS LIKE THAT.IT’S IT’S ULTIMATELY A STRUGGLEFOR THOSE FAMILIES AND THISRAISES A LOT OF MONEY TO TO HELPTHEM OUT AND IT’S G