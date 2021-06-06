Hundreds of Spanish citizens protest against new electricity billing system

Hundreds of Spanish citizens gathered in protest of the new country's electricity billing system on Saturday (June 5), in Madrid.

The new bill, which came into force last Monday, generated a wave of criticism as it changed electricity rates and could affect vulnerable households.

The event was organised and promoted on social media.

Protests also broke out in other Spanish cities.

Activist Raúl Camargo attended the demonstration and said that the situation is "intolerable, especially when there is a supposedly left-wing government in power".