COVID-19 Community Resource Fair in Seaside

Inside the village project held theirCommunity Resource Fair Saturday.

It'sa mental health clinic that is AfricanAmerican focused.

It's the firstmonthly gathering since the COVID-19lockdown.

Their goal is to provideresources to people who have beenimpacted by the pandemic.

We have amyriad of uh families that come to usand individuals that have been out ofwork and need fuding food, clothing andso on and so forth.

And so um we'rebringing community together today andit's not only for african americans,it's for anyone, but specifically theafrican american community who issuffering tremendously with regards toall over the country not gettinginoculated.

And that is reallyimportant because we want to send amessage that let's all get inoculatedbecause it will save our lives and ourfamily members lives.Mhm.