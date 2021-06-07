Flashback Movie Clip

Flashback Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Fredrick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien,The Maze Runnerfranchise) is living his best live―until hestarts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe,It Follows), a girl who vanished in high school.Afterreaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes theonly way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mentalodyssey to learn the truth.This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (Joker) and Emory Cohen(Brooklyn).

Directo rChristopher MacBride Writers Christopher MacBride Actors Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen, Keir Gilchrist Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes