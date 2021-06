The Night of the Following Day Movie Trailer

The Night of the Following Day Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two men kidnap a girl off the streets, take her to a beach house owned by a drug-addicted stewardess, and hold her for ransom.

Directors: Hubert Cornfield, Richard Boone Writers: Hubert Cornfield, Robert Phippeny, Lionel White Stars: Marlon Brando, Richard Boone, Rita Moreno