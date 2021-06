Michigan Matters: Motor Racing and Kirk Gibson

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Bud Denker, President of Penske Corp and Chair of the Detroit Grand Prix, about the upcoming race as it returns to Belle Isle.

Plus, Rinus Veekay, IndyCar 2020 Rookie of the Year, talks about participating in the upcoming event.

Then Cain talks with Kirk Gibson, former Detroit Tigers legend and current color commentator for the team, who talks about his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.