DRAMA DRAMA Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Movie Musical “Drama Drama”, coming JUNE 1ST, is the perfect teen coming of age dramedy.

It completely captures the nuances of high school: teen angst, unrequited love, the mean popular girl, and peer pressure.

The movie features instantly likeable pop songs and infectious dancing making it destined to become an essential part of pop culture for generations of teens to come.

DRAMA DRAMA MOVIE REVIEW FROM J14 MAGAZINE: "Say hello to your new movie musical obsession!

Drama Drama takes you into the world of five high schoolers who go from normal girls to a pop super-group.

Along the way, they deal with bullying, betrayal and boy drama - all while showing off some serious girl power.

What we love most about the flick is that everyone can relate to at least one of the girls and their very different personalities.

Plus, there's no way you can watch without getting Drama Drama's songs stuck in your head.

If you still love singing along to High School Musical, this is one movie you must add to your watch list."