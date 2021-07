On time and water | Andri Snær Magnason

Over the next 200 years, we can expect all of the Earth's glaciers to disappear -- unless we act now, says writer Andri Snær Magnason.

Telling the story of the Okjökull glacier in Iceland, the first glacier lost to climate change, Magnason explains why we need to start connecting to the future in a more intimate, urgent way in order to stabilize the Earth for generations to come.