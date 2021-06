24 hours on Earth -- in one image | Stephen Wilkes

"Nature reveals itself to us in unique ways, if we stop and look at the world through a window of time," says photographer Stephen Wilkes.

Using a special photographic technique that reveals how a scene changes from day to night in a single image, Wilkes exposes the Earth's beautiful complexity and the impacts of climate change -- from the disruption of flamingo migrations in Africa to the threat of melting ice -- with unprecedented force.