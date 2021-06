To save the climate, we have to reimagine capitalism | Rebecca Henderson

"Business is screwed if we don't fix climate change," says economist Rebecca Henderson.

In this bold talk, she describes how unchecked capitalism destabilizes the environment and harms human health -- and makes the case for companies to step up and help fix the climate crisis they're causing.

Hear what a reimagined capitalism, in which companies pay for the climate damage they cause, could look like.