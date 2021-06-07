Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, And His Girlfriend, Wynne Lee 23, Arrested in 55 Freeway Shooting That Killed 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, And His Girlfriend, Wynne Lee 23, Arrested in 55 Freeway Shooting That Killed 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos

CHP makes two arrests in the 55 Freeway shooting that took the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

The two suspects are being held on $1 million bail.