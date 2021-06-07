Suzuki Swift Hybrid Interior Design

The Suzuki Swift is catching up to continue differentiating itself in a segment where the continuous and boring aesthetic marks the path of rival models.

The new 1.2 DUALJET Mild Hybrid engine brings together Suzuki's latest technical advances in reducing fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, to achieve maximum efficiency and obtain the DGT ECO environmental label.

In terms of active and passive safety, the standard equipment has been increased to levels never seen before in cars in this category.

The new Suzuki Swift is a striking model.

Just take a look at its energetic lines to realize that we are looking at a different car, captivating, with personality.