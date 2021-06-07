The new Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in Cherry Driving Video

The Porsche Taycan is the first production vehicle with 800-volt technology.

Its drive system components use this voltage.

At the same power output, half the cross-section of conventional 400-volt technology is sufficient for cables.

In the Taycan, this saves around four kilograms in weight, reduces transmission losses and requires less installation space.

The new generation of charging stations developed by Porsche Engineering Services GmbH under the name “Porsche Charging” is designed for 800-volt technology.

This significantly shortens charging times because higher power outputs can be achieved.

However, the vehicle components and in particular the battery (cooling) must also be appropriately adapted.