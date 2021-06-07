2022 Kia Carnival Design Preview

The all-new 2022 Kia Carnival Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) replaces the outgoing Sedona to become a multifaceted and unexpected companion.

Staking claim on the unoccupied space between SUV and family hauler, the Carnival arrives with a new name and is the first vehicle to be sold in the U.S. with Kia’s new logo proudly displayed on its sculpted hood.

It pushes the boundaries on expected fronts in much the same way the Kia K5 did to redefine what a midsize sedan should be.

Penned at Kia’s California design studio, the Carnival wears a bold and boxy appearance and conveys the visual language found on the brand’s recent and highly successful line of rugged utility vehicles - Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos.

Inside, the three-row seven- or eight-passenger MPV delivers a premium level of refinement, savvy technology, and flexibility.

And with best-in-class passenger room and best-in-class cargo room there is enough space to accommodate people, playthings, or plywood, depending on the day’s errands…or adventures.

The Carnival is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making a best-in-class 290 horsepower.

This powertrain provides up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity for confident trailer, boat, or camper excursions.

And that confidence is amplified by an expansive roster of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1.

Together, these elements make Carnival an exceptional combination of modern design, capability, safety and luxury.