Clever wild monkey hitches ride on passing car’s wing mirror

Amusing footage shows a clever wild monkey hitching a ride on a passing car’s wing mirror in Thailand.

The cheeky primate climbed onto the vehicle as it passed through a mountain road in Nakhon Ratchasima, northern Thailand.

Car passenger Sirirak Sueanarang said they slowed down when the animal boarded their vehicle to avoid hurting it.

She said: "The monkey was so smart.

It seemed to know where we were going and wanted a free ride.

We slowed down to avoid hurting it." The monkey jumped off the car after a few minutes and disappeared behind trees to join its friends.