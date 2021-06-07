Baby robin perched on Irishman's hand is fed by mother

Chris Culleton was filming the tiny bird when its mother flew upon his hand and began feeding its chick.

An adorable baby robin perched on an Irishman's hand was fed by its mother.

He said: "I've been feeding this Robin for over a month now and just got introduced to her baby this morning.

I didn't even know she was a mommy.

It's so beautiful!" This footage was filmed in Wexford, Ireland, on June 3.