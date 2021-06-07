Euro 2020: England's final 26-man squad

A look at England's final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 as Ben White replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.Gareth Southgate originally made the decision to name a provisional 33-man squad rather than his final 26-strong selection due to players’ injury concerns and continental cup final commitments.
Roy Keane asks if Jordan Henderson 'does card tricks' and slams squad selection
Daily Star
Roy Keane lashed out at Jordan Henderson after hearing that he wouldn't start their final preparation game before Euro 2020 -..