Gordon Brown: Cuts to foreign aid is a ‘life or death issue’

Credit: BBC BreakfastFormer prime minister Gordon Brown has said now is not the time to cut foreign aid.

Asked what kind of difference a reduction of almost £4 billion would make around the globe, he told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a life-and-death issue.” It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to reverse cuts to the aid budget ahead of this week’s G7 Summit.

ThirtyTory MPs have backed a technical amendment, which could be voted on on Monday, against his administration’s decision to renege on its manifesto pledge on foreign aid.