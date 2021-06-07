Emotional moment elephant 'says goodbye' to his dead master before funeral

This is the touching moment an elephant bade his master a final farewell ahead of his funeral in southern India last week.

Footage filmed in the Kottayam district of Kerala on June 4, showed gentle giant Brahmadattan paying his final respects over Omanachettan's body as tearful mourners watched on.

According to locals, the mahout treated his elephant with great kindness, almost as though he were one of his children.