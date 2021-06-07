The Incredible Makeup Artist With No Arms | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

GABE was born with Hanhart syndrome, a rare medical condition characterised by underdeveloped limbs, mouth and jaw.

In Gabe’s case none of his limbs grew at all.

Age 19 Gabe came out as gay.

Finally able to be himself, it took another couple of years before Gabe started wearing makeup publicly.

The 22-year-old has always been curious about makeup and dress up - but much like hiding his sexuality, Gabe also has to be careful about what he could do makeup wise at home.

He remembers getting ready for a family party aged 10 or 11 and trying on his sister’s mascara.

Gabe’s dad found out and told his son: “the day you wear mascara is the day I die.” By the time he was in high school and performing in dance teams, makeup had become a bigger part of Gabe’s look - but only in the context of being in a show.

It’s only in the last couple of years - after coming out - that Gabe has been able to be more expressive with his makeup.

The motivational speaker, who now has the full support of his family, says he is now “stepping into the beauty community” and enjoys posting videos of his makeup looks that he does all by himself.

Viewers regularly ask the beauty influencer how he achieves his flawless finishes without any arms. By applying products with a taped down beauty blender and a custom built vanity table, Gabe proves he doesn’t need arms to apply makeup.

Gabe says: “I think for so many years before I started wearing makeup and before I came out, I was wearing a mask that was kind of put on by my childhood until I grew into my own skin.

Gabe says: "I think for so many years before I started wearing makeup and before I came out, I was wearing a mask that was kind of put on by my childhood until I grew into my own skin.

I don't really look at makeup as being another way for me to hide myself but a way to express myself and just make myself happy."